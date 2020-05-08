County Executive Armond Budish announced a round two of the Cuyahoga County Small Business Stabilization Fund that will provide an additional $2 million in grants and that the county is donating $5 million to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health for 30,000 COVID-19 tests.
Budish made the two announcements during a CCBH press briefing in Parma May 8.
This second round of the fund, consisting of $1.5 million from the county and $500,000 from the Cleveland Foundation, follows 200 small businesses that received $2,500 grants over the past few weeks.
Budish said the second round aims to support 600 small businesses with grants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.
"We'll be giving special preference to business owners with a personal residence in Cuyahoga County and businesses in low to moderate income census tracks," Budish said.
The second round will prioritize the service industry like restaurants and bars, personal care, cosmetology, hospitality, neighborhood healthcare, grocers, general contracting, construction and manufacturing.
"Small businesses are the life blood of communities," Budish said. "I know these are very difficult times, we want to do as much as we can to help."
Small businesses can apply on Cuyahoga County's website if interested and to see the required eligibility.
As for the COVID-19 tests, they "will focus on priority groups in the community," Budish said.
Testing locations will consist of hotspots or clusters determined by CCBH and congregate locations like nursing homes, homeless centers and jails.
Tests will be conducted by MetroHealth in drive-thru locations and mobile testing sites.
"This testing plan is about equity," Budish said. "You hear each week at these briefings that the pandemic is affecting African Americans and the poor in greater proportion. There are people in our community who sadly do not have the health support to be tested and they're living in congregate or group settings. We want to make sure we're focusing on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions."
Budish also stressed the increased funding for testing is a collaboration between CCBH and MetroHealth.