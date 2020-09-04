Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish encouraged Cuyahoga County residents to spend time outdoors this Labor Day weekend.
"Enjoy the weather, it’s supposed to be nice," Budish said. "Enjoy being with friends and with family."
Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said Cuyahoga County remains in orange Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for the third consecutive week.
"This continues to be good news and an indication that our county is still moving in the right direction," Allan said.
He noted Cuyahoga County saw a COVID-19 case surge after Memorial Day weekend and the 4th of July and reminded residents to wear their masks, social distance and practice good hygiene during the upcoming holiday weekend.
Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said Cuyahoga County saw 479 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths this week. Last week there were 529 new cases and 30 deaths.
Out of 17,686 COVID-19 tests run between Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals last week, Gullett said 4% were positive.
Board of Health Co-Director of Prevention and Wellness Romona Brazile said many students will return to some form of in-person education by mid-September and reminded students and staff to follow COVID-19 precautions outside of school.