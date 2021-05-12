Superintendents of both Orange and Beachwood city school districts have received requests for information about a potential territory transfer that would place all the homes on North Pointe Drive in the Pointe at Sterling Lakes subdivision in the Orange district.
Parents of students in three families were informed in April 2020 that their homes were in the territory of Beachwood City School District, not Orange where their children attend schools.
The parents approached Beachwood Superintendent Robert P. Hardis at the time about submitting paperwork for a territory transfer. Hardis told them the request didn’t meet two relevant deadlines at the time.
Since then, the Beachwood district has put in a request for a territory transfer.
“Electors from Beachwood City School District have requested the transfer of certain territory, from the Beachwood City Schools to the Orange City School District,” Brandon Novosad, assistant legal counsel for the Ohio Department of Education wrote in the April 6 email to the superintendents.
The districts were asked to supply his office with additional information.
Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell said the matter will be decided by the Ohio Board of Education.
“Now it’s just a matter of waiting for the process to play out and see what the state determines,” Campbell told the Cleveland Jewish News May 12. “The sooner, the better, so everyone knows and the kids would know.”