More than 1,000 people gathered in Beachwood at a Rally for Racial Justice under sunny skies on June 11.
“Phenomenal – beyond belief,” said organizer Elizabeth T. Metz, 17, of the turnout and the response. The Beachwood High School rising senior is a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
During the march, she told the Cleveland Jewish News she is part of a group that has had positive interactions with police and authorities, something she said she knows is unusual.
She said she sees some common experience between the experience of Jews and that of blacks.
“Yes, I do see a few intersections,” Metz said. “Though I believe in America some of the realities do change, especially as we take into account that the reality of African Americans most commonly reflects the inability to hide behind their skin colors,”
Metz planned the rally with other students and with Francine Gordon, an activist, who splits her time between Beachwood and New York City.
The event began in the parking lot of Beachwood City Hall on Fairmount Boulevard with brief speeches.
“Please do not engage with counter-protesters,” Metz told those gathered. “Please ignore them and do not physically engage with them. And last but not least, if they try to diminish our message, drown them out and ask them to leave.”
Metz said the event would be filled with “peace, love, walking, singing and maybe even tears.”
One of the speakers, James Pasch, Beachwood City Council president, said the group would march for equity and justice.
“To my black friends, I see you, I hear you and I will be here to fight alongside you,” he said to applause. “Today, I march with young women and men behind me not just because black lives matter, but because black lives need to be valued, valued no differently than my own. This nation has gone from slavery to Jim Crow, to redlining to mass incarceration. It must stop – and it must stop now.”
Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2014, as he held a toy gun, was the featured speaker.
“What I’ve been going through for these last couple months, going up to couple weeks, has been really (tiring) and overwhelming, to have to be on the front lines,” she said. “I realize that Tamir and many others are the reason that we’re all here. And I thank you all for that. I thank you all for standing in solidarity with me and many others to get the justice that we well deserve.”
Gordon, who identified herself as a Jewish woman of privilege, spoke of the history of the power differential between blacks and whites.
“Why is it that some of us have been able to exercise the right to vote?” she asked. “The system has failed to protect so many young black men whose names I do not know.”
A sound stage was set up with musicians, and a tent was beside it for sound engineers. Police were on the roof of the Beachwood Municipal Building and in the parking lot and on adjacent properties.
Fairmount Boulevard was blocked from traffic from city hall to the Interstate 271 bridge bordering Beachwood and Pepper Pike. Protesters walked in the westbound lane and returned in the eastbound lane to the municipal building – about a two-mile walk – for additional speeches and songs and 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, in memory of George Floyd, whose killing by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, sparked a wave of protests. Chauvin and three other police officers were charged in Floyd’s killing. All four were fired.
“We are here today because we need to be,” Metz said in her formal remarks. “There is a problem in America and for so long inequality and racism have run parallel to the Constitution. It is now our duty to support the rights outlined in the Constitution that were written to fight for us. As a member of both the black and Jewish communities, I have had the privilege of leading a life of positive interactions with authorities though that is not the case for all Americans, especially the black community.”
She said she sometimes reflects on nasty things other people have said to her, like the time she was at summer camp and girls insisted she was adopted “and kept asking me why.”
She spoke of being told her skin color was that of feces and of team members on her high school football team having been called derogatory terms by opposing teams, and a former student body president of her school, who wrote on social media “lynching at lunch time.”
“We would not be here tonight without the all too destructive policing of the black man,” she said, calling the people of her generation to become politically involved.
Kennon Walton, who graduated from University School in Hunting Valley, also spoke about his distant cousin who died in police custody when he was mistaken for a wanted man.
“His name was Roger Owensby Jr. and he was an exceptional man,” Walton said.
He challenged those who came to do more than take part in the night’s fight for justice.
Adrian LaMar Pope of Cleveland Heights, who organized a rally in his city a week ago, has had meetings with city leaders.
“My father has to pray that every day I leave the house I make it home safe,” Pope said. “That is not OK. It is unacceptable. It will not continue.”
He told the group that on the march, “We were not loud enough in my opinion. We should be screaming against oppression because that is what matters.” There was applause. “I am demanding that we change.”
Daryl B. Ingram, pastor of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cleveland, spoke of his childhood experience.
“I was born in Waycross, Ga.,” he said. “I was born in a land where the courthouses sit in the middle of the county seat and on each corner of the courthouses is a tree. I was born in a land where those trees bear strange fruit. And so I was born in a land where every day I passed by one of those courthouses I wanted to take a chainsaw out and cut that tree down because I knew that some of my ancestors swung from that tree."
“On May 25," he continued, "Memorial Day … you and I watched with horror, with terror, something that happened to a black man of ebony hue..A knee on his neck. George Perry Floyd was killed. He died because of a brutal police tactic that neither served nor protected the needs of our wider community.”
Ingram called for change.
“For 15 days, people have been marching and protesting peacefully determined to make a change,” he said. “You need a change not just for the victims, but also for the victimizers. They need a change.”