The inaugural Pickle in the Land will be held from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17 at Huntington Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Ave. in downtown Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Rock Entertainment Group and Topnotch Events announced July 14.
Over 1,000 participants are expected to play on nearly 30 courts during the pickleball tournament, according to a news release. All skill levels are welcome and participants will compete for $25,000 in total prize money.
There will be a pro division consisting of professional players and they will also offer clinic opportunities for individuals, groups and company team-building events.
The tournament is projected to be one of the largest, if not the largest, pickleball events in Northeast Ohio., the release stated.
For more information, visit pickleintheland.com.