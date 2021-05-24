More than 2.7 million Ohioans have registered for the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery since the contest opened May 18.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a total of 2,758,470 Ohio residents have signed up for the vaccine lottery, which has a prize of $1 million. A total of 104,386 Ohioans ages 12 to 17 have entered the full-ride scholarship contest.
The governor said the vaccine lottery has gained enough attention to amount to $15 million in free earned media. The Vax-A-Million registration page received 74 million page views.
The goal of the Vax-A-Million campaign was to serve as an incentive for Ohioans to get the vaccine. After the campaign was announced, DeWine said the state saw a 94% increase in vaccinations for ages 16 to 17 years. Among the 18 to 19 age group, there was a 46% increase in vaccinations and a 55% increase in the 20 to 49 age group.
The first drawing will happen May 24 and the winners will be announced May 26. Residents can register at ohiovaxamillion.com.
The money for the drawings will come from existing federal pandemic relief dollars and the Ohio Lottery will conduct the drawings.
Beginning June 2, when all health orders made by the state are lifted in Ohio, school districts will have discretion about whether to continue masking and social distancing.
According to guidance from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, if a child has not been vaccinated, they should isolate if they test positive for COVID-19.
Vaccinated children do not have to quarantine or be tested if they are exposed yet unvaccinated children who are close contacts of the positive case should quarantine. DeWine said this is not a state health order but is a standard infection control practice.
“When dealing with deadly communicable disease, isolation and quarantine of unvaccinated people has been used successfully for hundreds of years,” DeWine said. “These are standard public health practices that are implemented for many communicable diseases including measles and mumps.”
Ohio has had 1,097,866 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 24.
The number of reported cases increased by 566 from May 23, below the state's 21-day average of 1,041.
Ohio has an average of 89.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported May 24. Last week, the state's case rate was 97.1.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,709 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 21; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,038,301. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.3%, according to May 22 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 58,678 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,062 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 767 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 242 are in the ICU, and 150 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,056,441 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 114,272 of the cases, 6,915 hospitalizations and 2,153 deaths.
A total of 5,179,064 Ohioans (44.31% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,539,891 Ohioans (38.84%) completed the vaccination process as of May 24.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.