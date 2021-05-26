As Ohioans await for the results of the first Vax-A-Million winners – Ohio's campaign to get residents vaccinated – the state is reporting more than 44% of the population has begun the COVID-19 vaccination process.
On May 24, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a total of 2,758,470 Ohio residents have signed up for the vaccine lottery, which has a prize of $1 million. A total of 104,386 Ohioans ages 12 to 17 have entered the full-ride scholarship contest.
Winners for this week's lottery will be announced at 7:29 p.m. and will also be posted on ohiovaxamillion.com after the announcement.
Ohio has had 1,099,580 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 26.
The number of reported cases increased by 987 from May 25, staying just below the state's 21-day average of 993.
Ohio has an average of 89.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported May 24. Last week, the state's case rate was 97.1.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,753 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 25; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,071,156. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.2%, according to May 24 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 58,901 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,093 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 784 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 206 are in the ICU, and 136 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,059,360 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 114,512 of the cases, 6,946 hospitalizations and 2,158 deaths.
A total of 5,229,367 Ohioans (44.74% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,581,171 Ohioans (39.19%) completed the vaccination process as of May 26.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.