Ohio has had 1,940,000 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 8,092 cases from Dec. 26 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 27.
The state's 21-day average is 9,718.
Ohio has an average of 1,009.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 23.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 28,720 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 24; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Dec. 27, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 19,193,544. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 21.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 22.9%, according to Dec. 24 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 94,673 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,581 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 5,011 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Dec. 27 – 1,208 are in the ICU, 804 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,721,172 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 216,413 of the cases, 10,498 hospitalizations and 2,796 deaths.
A total of 6,952,554 Ohioans (59.48% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,401,698 Ohioans (54.77%) completed the vaccination process as of Dec. 27. A total of 2,532,788 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 69.78% (6,357,611) have started the vaccination process, and 64.8% (5,903,543) have completed it. A total of 2,519,539 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 67.65% (6,765,198) have started the vaccination process, and 62.74% (6,273,950) have completed it. A total of 2,532,514 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 63.21% (6,952,528) have started the vaccination process, and 58.21% (6,401,691) have completed it. A total of 2,532,788 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.