Lindsey Lukes’ second-grade classroom at Moreland Hills Elementary School got creative during “choice time” with Playstix. Hadley Zeiger, from left, Harper Gottlieb, Claire Hogan, and Ava Tong created the word “kindness” visually to showcase how much it meant to them. Other students created the words “love” and “Pride Pawers” among others. The class created a “class family promise” to create a sense of belonging and positivity that they recite every day to remind them of what is most important in the classroom and beyond, according to a news release.

orange_kindness.jpg

