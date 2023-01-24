A Moreland Hills man has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, alleging the chain engaged in deceptive trade practices.
Kevin Adelstein, 64, claims in his suit that Walmart is charging differing prices for some products sold on its website as opposed to prices in stores. Adelstein is a distant relative to Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News.
Adelstein, who manages a dermatology practice in Twinsburg, did not seek to resolve his differences directly through Walmart. He is pursuing a remedy as a class-action suit.
“I was looking to purchase a product online, and I decided to pick it up at an actual store instead,” Adelstein told the CJN. “I’m a former accountant and numbers stick in my mind. In the store, I noticed the price online was lower than what was showing in the store.”
“I spent about a half an hour going down the aisles, comparing the prices to what I would pay online. I found three items that had similar differences. I purchased about $100 worth of items that had inconsistent prices. If their prices are even just a couple of cents off, that’s a lot of money they are deceiving people about.”
Adelstein said Walmart offered him a settlement of “$600, which is over 30 times the amount” in the difference of the prices, but he refused the offer.
“I want them to not do this anymore, and I want an injunction against Walmart doing this. My interest is in them figuring out where they are deceiving people and being held accountable for that.”
Attorney Ron Frederick of Frederick & Berler, LLC in Cleveland, who concentrates in consumer law, is representing Adelstein. The case was filed in Bedford Municipal Court. It was then transferred to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
“Walmart removed the suit to federal court, and we have just filed a motion to return the case to state court,” Frederick told the CJN.
Walmart’s media relations department did not return multiple inquiries via phone and email from the CJN.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.