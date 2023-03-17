Moreland Hills Mayor Daniel Fritz died March 15, the village announced in a news release March 16. He was 55. No cause of death was given.
Fritz was mayor since 2019 after serving on village council for 12 years.
“We were shocked and heartbroken to learn today of the sudden death of Mayor Daniel Fritz,” the release said. “He cared deeply for Moreland Hills. ... He was a lifelong public servant, taking great pride in his long career as a firefighter and paramedic.”
He also served as a firefighter-paramedic, most recently for Orange, where his father was fire chief for 25 years, according to the Moreland Hills website.
Fritz, who lived in the village since 1998, is a graduate of Orange High School in Pepper Pike,
He is survived by his wife, Colleen, and three children.
According to the village charter, council president Ethan Spencer will succeed Fritz as mayor.
“We are thinking most right now of the Fritz family, and out of further respect for them, the Village has no further comments,” the release said.
This is a developing story.