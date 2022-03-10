Moreland Hills resident says former home in Ukraine 'just blown up and bombed'

For Moreland Hills resident Julia Shubert and her family, watching the events play out during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been painful as they saw their former home left in rubble.

The family left Ukraine in spring 1992 when she was almost 4 years old, but for many generations, Kyiv was their home even through all the complexities of being Jewish in a Soviet-controlled state.

“For (my mother) and my father, it’s especially heartbreaking to see these places and the memories that they have just blown up and bombed, left in rubble,” Shubert told the Cleveland Jewish News March 3. “And all the people there who have the same memories, these things not existing anymore.”

Since her family left Ukraine, her mother has been back once to visit around 2006. She hoped to visit again with the whole family, but now many of the streets and places they remember may become unrecognizable.

While her family certainly has happy memories from their home in Kyiv, like many Jews from Eastern Europe and former Soviet-controlled states, there was a lot of hardship which caused many to flee.

“The stories that we grew up with were pretty tough to hear,” Shubert said.

The history of Ukraine under Soviet control has not been pleasant to Jews. Some of Shubert’s great-great aunts and uncles were victims of the Babi Yar massacre in 1941, and her great-grandfather who fought in World War II had to change his last name to sound less Jewish.

“Even though it seemed like the (Soviets) were up against the Nazis, they still weren’t really kind to Jews,” Shubert said. “And that whole experience then shaped how my grandparents raised my parents and they weren’t really raised with many or any Jewish tradition.”

Her parents grew up hiding that they were Jewish at the risk of getting into fights or having words like “dirty Jew” spray painted on the side of their building. They feared they would not get into university because their passport said they were Jewish. They could not celebrate religious holidays or traditions and the government controlled rations for food.

“No matter how educated you were and how much money you made at your job, there was no food (that) could be bought or everything was rationed to you by your government. And anything you wanted extra or anything from Western culture you were buying at the flea market in secret,” Shubert said.

Many Jewish people were fleeing to countries like Israel, Australia, Germany and America from Eastern Europe to escape the living conditions under a Soviet-controlled government. With distant relatives already in America, Shubert’s mother decided to move the entire family.

“She got this idea in her head that our whole family needed to pick up and move because the way they were living just wasn’t living anymore and she didn’t want to raise me or her family continuing to do this,” she said.

The process to get to the United States was long and difficult. With the help of relatives in America, HIAS, which, according to their website, works around the world to protect refugees who have been forced to flee their homelands because of who they are, including ethnic, religious, and sexual minorities, and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, her mother’s side of the family was able to come to the U.S., followed by the rest of the family a year later.

“My mom said that saying goodbye to her parents and her grandparents was the hardest goodbye and the hardest year of their lives, following where they sold off all their belongings at the flea market and eventually they quit their jobs and were just waiting for them to officially be able to come to the U.S.,” Shubert said.

In coming to America, they received help from the local Jewish community and the Federation. Even living in a one-room apartment and using food stamps seemed to offer more freedom to the family than Kyiv, Shubert said.

“Just to be openly Jewish and proud, to be able to do that is such a big change from (where) they thought that they were going to be raising family – how they thought that their lives were going to progress if they’d never come here,” said Shubert, who with her husband, Sean, have two sons, Ayden and Isaac.

She has been watching the current crisis play out on the news and through war reporters on social media. The first few days were “gut-wrenching,” she said, as she watched the news on television.

“Some of the things and images that they play over and over are just really horrible and hard to watch, so I’ve been trying to kind of limit my time of watching the national news here,” Shubert said.

Since the family fled Ukraine, they have watched from a distance the progress the country has made from being unwelcoming to Jews, to now 30 years later having a Jewish president.

“The irony of that is not lost on us and I think the rest of the world also sees the importance of that, and it speaks volumes to the country they are and where they were headed before all this happened,” she said.