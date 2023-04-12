A little strategy, a little luck and a lot of rock paper scissors rounded out the last day of classes at Moreland Hills School before spring break as the grade-level champions competed for the title of MHS Rock, Paper, Scissors Champion. The tournament paralleled the NCAA’s March Madness with elimination rounds being played on the classroom level, then the grade level and finally for the school championship title kindergarten through second and thirds through fifth.
developing
Moreland Hills School rock, paper scissors champions
-
- Posted
- Comments
CJN Most Popular
-
West Geauga student from Lyndhurst faces charges including attempted aggravated murder
-
Solon Chabad unveils 14,000-square-foot social hall as growth continues
-
Roxbury Elementary School in brief lockdown after shots fired nearby
-
Former University Heights resident Brown appears in 'Law & Order'
-
Clevelanders walk to show they ‘no longer will be silenced’
CJN Most Popular
-
West Geauga student from Lyndhurst faces charges including attempted aggravated murder
-
Solon Chabad unveils 14,000-square-foot social hall as growth continues
-
Roxbury Elementary School in brief lockdown after shots fired nearby
-
Former University Heights resident Brown appears in 'Law & Order'
-
Clevelanders walk to show they ‘no longer will be silenced’