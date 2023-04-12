orange_rocks.JPG

The grade-level winners were, clockwise from upper left, kindergartner Kali Wilson, first grader Marin Kertesz, second grader Molly Cohen, third grader Tyus Bell, fourth grader Meenakshi Pidikiti and fifth grader Antonia Guimaraes Medeiros. Ultimate Tournament Champions were Cohen and Bell. 

 Submitted photo

A little strategy, a little luck and a lot of rock paper scissors rounded out the last day of classes at Moreland Hills School before spring break as the grade-level champions competed for the title of MHS Rock, Paper, Scissors Champion. The tournament paralleled the NCAA’s March Madness with elimination rounds being played on the classroom level, then the grade level and finally for the school championship title kindergarten through second and thirds through fifth. 

