Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan recently announced Craig J. Morgan will assume the role of chief city prosecutor on Jan. 3, 2022. He is now deputy chief city prosecutor
Morgan will replace outgoing Chief Prosecutor Gert Wilms, who has accepted the position as Horrigan’s chief of staff.
Morgan has over 20 years of prosecutorial experience. He graduated from The University of Akron in 1995 with undergraduate degrees in criminal justice and political science. He graduated from the University of Akron Law School and was admitted to the bar in 2001. He previously served as a city prosecutor before being before being promoted to police legal adviser in 2005 and deputy chief prosecutor in 2010.