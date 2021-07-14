Adult day services at Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community in Youngstown reopened with Kristine Morrone as the new director.
The adult day services program is designed to help seniors remain active by playing games, exercising, painting, taking field trips and more. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was put on hold.
Morrone was previously registered nurse program director for adult day, skilled development, weekend respite for critically ill and/or fragile children, and adult weekend respite at Easterseals of Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties.
Morrone will meet with participants and families for care plans and set goals for the participants as well as organize outings.