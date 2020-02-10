Marci Moses and Erinn Stark were named emerging leaders at National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland’s winter meeting Feb. 5 at Executive Caterers at Landerhaven. The award is presented to a member who has shown NCJW commitment and potential for future community leadership.
“These two women have joined NCJW within the past several years on the recommendation of current members,” said Elaine Geller, president of NCJW/CLE in a news release. “They bring a variety of skills, passions and leadership ability to the organization.”
Moses, of Orange, co-chaired NCJW/CLE’s opening meeting in 2019. She will be working with preschoolers at the Jewish day nursery as her next NCJW activity and is participating in other programs.
“I love seeing Jewish woman of all ages coming together for so many different reasons, most importantly to learn something new, fight for our rights and give back in such a variety of ways to our communities and our world,” Moses said in the release.
Stark, an Orange resident originally from Aberdeen, New N.J., is active in NCJW’s Stop Human Trafficking Committee; the legislative committee where she co-chaired the November 2019 legislators’ breakfast; the focus on foster care committee where she led a self-esteem workshop; the partners in literacy committee where she leads a book club at the Warner Girls’ Academy; and the promote the vote committee where she registers voters and will help with the U.S. Census 2020.