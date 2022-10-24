Narkis Aliza Golan, the 32-year-old mother at the center of the habitual residence case Golan v. Saada, was found dead in her home Oct. 19.
In a statement to Jezebel, the office of the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner of public information said there is “no criminality” suspected, but the office of the chief medical examiner is still determining the cause of death and the investigation is still ongoing.
Habitual residence cases deal with the location where a child has spent most of his or her life, or where he or she has the deepest connection. Whether the habitual residence is defined by the parent or child, age depending, is a matter of debate.
In Golan v. Saada, the parents of the child, B.A.S., met and began a relationship in June 2014. Golan moved to Milan, Italy, to live with Saada, and two months later, they were married in a Jewish wedding. B.A.S. was born in Milan in 2016 and spent two years living there with his parents. But, in July 2018, Golan took B.A.S. to a wedding in New York and did not return to Milan in August as scheduled.
According to court proceedings, Saada tried to seek the return of his son by filing a criminal kidnapping complaint and civil proceedings against Golan in September 2018, but Golan refused. A January 2022 brief filed by her legal team, led by attorney Karen R. King, partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC in New York City, stated returning the child to Italy would be a physical and psychological danger to her and the child amid a legally proven “physically, psychologically, emotionally and verbally abusive” marriage, the brief said.
After about four years of litigation, the case appeared in front of the Supreme Court in March, with a 9-0 decision to vacate and remand the precious lower court decision to require the child be returned to Italy with protective measures.
Andrew Zashin, co-managing partner of Zashin & Rich in Cleveland and Columbus, was a member of Golan’s legal team during the Supreme Court case, but was no longer involved after the case was remanded back down to the 2nd Circuit Court. Zashin also writes a monthly law column for the Cleveland Jewish News.
In August, Judge Ann M. Donnelly of the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York decided to uphold the precious decision that called for B.A.S.’s return to Italy. She also called for both parties to meet and confer regarding the child’s safe return, as well as go over ameliorative measures outlined in the order. The order was stayed for 30 days to allow time for the parties to determine B.A.S.’s method of return and to give Golan time to seek and obtain a decision on an expedited appeal.
Following that decision, Golan posted on her public Facebook page on Sept. 1.
“Why must I be threatened and silenced by the system that’s meant to protect us? Why?” she wrote. “I’m just trying to give my son the life he deserves. Who understands how hard it is to hold your pain inside while trying to show your child that you’re happy and that everything is okay when it’s not? I probably won’t ever have those answers but one thing I know for sure is that I won’t stop fighting and from now on, I won’t be silenced either.”