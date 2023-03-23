The Motorcars Toyota Dealership in Cleveland Heights has been sold to the Martin Automotive Group.
Tim Wild, director of the Midwest and Plains region for the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, brokered the sale and helped facilitate the deal, which closed on March 8 between owners Matt and Chuck Gile and the Martin Automotive Group, according to a news release.
The dealership will become Martin Motors of Cleveland, Inc. dba Toyota Cleveland Heights, and is at 2950 Mayfield Road.
The main property sits on 6.3 acres and features f new and used vehicles. There are two structures including a 60,087-square-foot building with a showroom, an office, a parts storage section, a service reception area, and a service department with 50 service stalls, the release said. There is a second building fomerly used as a reconditioned/detailing department. The sale also included an off-site 23,146-square-foot Motorcars Collision and Body Shop with a small retail component at 3077 Mayfield Road.
“It was imperative that we chose the right firm to represent us in the sale of Motorcars Toyota,” Matt Gile, previous owner of Motorcars Toyota, said in the release. “We were thrilled with the Tim Lamb Group and how they handled the transaction. They were relentless in their pursuit of finding the ideal buyer to take over a business that has been in our family for over 24 years. Tim was professional, organized, and thorough from the initial planning through the manufacturer approval.”
Martin Automotive Group was founded in 1985 and is led by president Chad Martin. This location marks the first Toyota store for Martin Automotive and the second store that the Tim Lamb Group has sold it in the past six months. Martin Automotive has over 650 employees and 19 locations, including five in Ohio, according to the release.