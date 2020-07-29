ESPN Cleveland, KeyBank and the Cleveland Cavaliers have created the Moving Business Forward contest to award one local business with a $30,000 advertising campaign with ESPN Cleveland.
The winning business will also be able to use a Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse private suite for one Cavaliers 2020-21 regular-season home game. Eighteen game tickets, two parking passes and a food and beverage package, valued at $5,000, will be included.
The contest launches will run through Aug. 20. Local businesses can apply at movingclevelandforward.com with a short essay – 300 words or less – about why their business deserves to win.
Essays will be judged based on the following criteria: nominator’s passion for the business; innovation during and response to the current COVID-19 pandemic; employee loyalty; impact on business’s neighborhood/community; and overall business culture.
“We are thrilled that KeyBank and the Cavs have joined us to bring this exciting opportunity to Cleveland businesses,” Sam Pines, market manager of ESPN Cleveland and vice president of Good Karma Brands, said in a July 20 news release. “Our fans are passionate about the Cleveland community – both sports teams and businesses and we believe that together, we can make a real difference for a local business.”
To be eligible to win, businesses must be located in Northeast Ohio, be incorporated and active as a business for a minimum of two years and have annual revenue less than $15 million in fiscal year 2019.
In the release, Timothy Burke, KeyBank Northeast Ohio market president, said KeyBank is proud to team up with ESPN Cleveland and the Cleveland Cavaliers to provide this opportunity to small businesses.
“Cleveland is our home and we are committed to helping this community thrive,” he said.
Winner will be selected Aug. 28 and will be announced on-air.