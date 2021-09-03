The Mt. Sinai Foundation, Bikur Cholim of Cleveland and the Cleveland Foundation launched its “VAX-A-NATION CLE” vaccination raffle campaign Sept. 3 in an effort to encourage Cleveland Jews to get vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of the High Holy Days.
Weekly drawings will occur Sept. 9 through Oct. 4. Winners will be awarded a cash prize of $2,000 through the Cleveland Foundation and an anonymous donor.
Eligibility requirements include being a member of the Cleveland-area Jewish community, being at least 18 years old; not vaccinated as of Sept. 2 and having received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if receiving the Pzifer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before Oct. 3.
Five winners will be named. Winners will be asked to present proof of vaccination and must be Jewish.
More information, including a complete list of rules and regulations and a form to enter the raffle, can be found at vaxanationcle.org.
