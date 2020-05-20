Another community organization has stepped forward to assure the printing of the Cleveland Jewish News each week during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to generous financial support from the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, which is in addition to earlier donations received from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation and the David and Inez Myers Foundation, the CJN will be delivered to readers’ mailboxes each Friday. Barry Feldman, a community leader and board chair of Jewish National Fund Northern Ohio, also made an individual commitment of his own after hearing of the Mandel and Myers donations. These were followed by a number of individual donations received from members of the Jewish community who indicated inspiration from foundation donors.
“The Jewish News is an important community builder, part of what makes Jewish Cleveland feel like one big Jewish family responsible for one another,” said Mitchell Balk, president of the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation. “Mt. Sinai is proud to support the CJN in a way its mission allows, through support of health-related journalism.”
Since April, a combined Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News has been printed every other week.
The Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation name will appear on a newly created Health page in the CJN.
“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from all three foundations and others in the Jewish community,” Kevin S. Adelstein, CEO and publisher of the Cleveland Jewish and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, and David R. Hertz II, chair of the CJPC Board of Directors, said in a joint statement.
“Each time a new organization or individual feels moved to support our community-oriented work, I am struck by our obligation to live to the value they ascribe to our efforts,” Hertz added. “Supporting community journalism, particularly in this time, is important to the connectivity that we all need. We’re proud to serve the Jewish communities in Greater Cleveland and Central Ohio.”