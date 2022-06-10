At Mt. Sinai Health Foundation’s annual meeting on June 8 at Severance Hall in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, the general topic of discussion centered on the COVID-19 pandemic – including the foundation’s response to the pandemic and how the community came together.
Both the 2021 and 2022 Maurice Saltzman Award winners were recognized, with Dr. Daniel Simon, president of academic & external affairs and chief scientific officer for the University Hospitals Health System, receiving the 2021 award, and Dr. Akram Boutros, president and CEO of MetroHealth, receiving the 2022 award. Boutros is preparing to retire from MetroHealth at the end of the year.
In accepting his award, Simon recalled something cardiologist Dr. Eugene Braunwald said to him once – “Dan, be more like the moon than the sun. Shine from the reflective glow of others.”
“Tonight, I get to shine because of the 30,000 caregivers at UH that work tirelessly and compassionately for our patients, their families and the community,” Simon said. “Tonight, I shine because of outstanding chairs and institute leaders who have built transformative clinical and research programs. And tonight I shine because of our senior leadership team, which is dedicated to living up to our 156-year legacy that the needy are the most worthy.”
Simon said it was also extremely meaningful to him to receive an award from an organization “so deeply rooted” in the traditions of Judaism.
“We are bound together in the principle of loving-kindness and the belief that if we save one life, it is as if saved an entire world,” he said.
Boutros, who couldn’t attend in person due to a prior engagement, prepared a video speech where he spoke of the individual impacts MetroHealth has on the community– and how Mt. Sinai Health Foundation continues to make those community-level efforts possible through their financial support.
He detailed a 2017 story about a pregnant, young mother, who he called Johanna, who was living with her addict mother and was scared to bring her child up in that environment. A nurse provided to her by the MetroHealth Nurse-Family Partnership helped lead Johanna through her pregnancy, as well as advise her on how to talk to her mother about getting clean. Now, Johanna has a healthy four-year-old daughter, her mother is clean and they’re closer than ever.
“Here is the thing I love most about that story, it is about how helping one person ended up helping three,” Boutros said. “Three of the thousands of lives that Mt. Sinai Health Foundation has made better. It is your work that leads to the beautiful programs and success stories that inspire me to do more and inspire me to be better. That is the spirit of the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation.”
Boutros also announced his intention to donate the $1,000 award that comes with the honor to the MetroHealth Nurse-Family Partnership.
Mt. Sinai Health Foundation President Mitchell Balk delivered the evening’s keynote, “COVID-19 Pandemic: Mt. Sinai Responds,” detailing the work that the foundation has done over the past two and a half years to help Northeast Ohioans grapple with the pandemic.
Also at the meeting, outgoing board president Judge Dan. A Polster was recognized for his service to the foundation and was appointed life director. Ira C. Kaplan was named chair in his place, presenting Polster with a certificate of honor. Rotating off the board were Dr. Tom Abelson, Kim Meisel Pesses and Julie Adler Raskind, who were also presented with certificates of honor. Dr. Peter Golden, Jr., J. David Heller, Mariely Luengo and Alan Rosskam were appointed to initial three-year board terms.
Michael Goldberg was appointed to an additional one-year term, and Kaplan, Amy Main Morgenstern, James A. Ratner and Jeanne Tobin were reappointed to additional three-year terms.