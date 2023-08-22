Mt. Sinai Health Foundation held its annual meeting in June, honoring Dr. Jonathan S. Stamler with its 2023 Maurice Saltzman Award, according to an Aug. 16 news release.
Stamler is the Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation distinguished professor of cardiovascular innovation; professor of medicine and biochemistry; and founding director of the Institute for Transformative Molecular Medicine at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; and co-founder and president of the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals Health System.
The award, established in 1983, is named in memory of Maurice Saltzman, a philanthropist who demonstrated a special interest in health and medicine. He died in 1990. According to the award criteria, the Saltzman Award is presented “… to any Greater Cleveland person or persons who have in the recent past projected and achieved some piece of work of value or merit to the health interests of our community,” and honorees are chosen by a selection committee.
In making the presentation to Stamler, Saltzman Award Selection Committee chair J. David Heller said “Dr. Stamler’s accomplishments can be characterized as a play in two acts, either one of which alone would qualify him to receive this honor.” Heller said Act One is Stamler’s time as a medical researcher, and Act Two is his time spent as a “visionary, restless physician-scientist who has gone beyond the medical research status quo, insisting there must be ways to achieve faster cures, and he was determined to find them.”
Throughout his career, Stamler has co-authored approximately 400 manuscripts, books and chapters, and over 125 patents or patent applications, and has been recognized with numerous awards. The programs he has created have also raised over $650 million to support the development of new medicines for unmet medical needs, the release said.
The following new board directors were also appointed at the meeting: Stephen H. Hoffman, chair, Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation (president emeritus, Jewish Federation of Cleveland); Dr. Shlomo Koyfman, director of head, neck and skin cancer radiation at Cleveland Clinic; India Pierce Lee, executive vice president at Cuyahoga Community College (former senior vice president at The Cleveland Foundation); Darrell L. McNair, president/CEO of MVP Plastics; and August A. Napoli, executive director at The Temple-Tifereth Israel (retired president at United Way of Greater Cleveland).