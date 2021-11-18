After 25 years, Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation is now Mt. Sinai Health Foundation, as of Nov. 15.
Along with the new name, the foundation also moved its operations from Allen Memorial Medical Library to the second floor of the American Cancer Society Building at 10501 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
Mitchell Balk, president of the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation, told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 17 the new name better reflects the foundation’s true mission – putting health before care.
“We’ve never really been about health care delivery,” Balk said. “We’re all about a prevention strategy. As such, we are not about health care, but health before care. That is what is behind the name change. And of course, health before care makes financial sense because philanthropy itself doesn’t have a great deal of impact on our health care system, yet spending money on health promotion and disease prevention is an area where health philanthropy can indeed be helpful.”
Balk said the move is also related to the rebranding.
“The move relates to who we have become – something beyond just a grant maker,” he explained, noting community initiatives it supports like Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition and First Year Cleveland, a community-wide infant health organization. “We are a convener and thought leader. That required us to think about being in a location that better serves the community and the partnerships we have built.”
“This enables us to convene and partner with community-wide organizations like we’ve been doing, but now with better parking and a more community-facing (location) than we could be in the academic setting of the Allen Memorial Library where we spent 25 productive years,” Balk said, adding it doesn’t “lessen our commitment to academic medicine and bioscience” as the foundation is now closer to both Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic campus.