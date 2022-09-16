The Mt. Sinai Health Foundation has approved grants totaling $6,017,908 as part of its September quarterly board meeting with major awards of $2 million to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in support of Menorah Park’s financial stability plan and $500,000 to the Ohio Women’s Alliance to support reproductive health education, research, and regulatory compliance in the state of Ohio.
According to a Sept. 14 news release, supported projects highlight Mt. Sinai’s orientation towards primary prevention and early intervention; its commitment to advancing health equity, particularly in the Black community and other communities of color; its investment in the well-being of children and families; and its strategy to support solutions that promote health at-scale across Greater Cleveland.
The submission deadline for proposals for the final grant cycle of 2022 is Oct. 3.
Grants approved include:
• $66,557 to Collaboration Station to expand its medically tailored, home delivered meals program that includes nutritional counseling through home and telehealth visits.
• $700,000 to Case Western Reserve University (Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences, MSASS) as fiscal agent for First Year Cleveland, a public-private partnership aimed at addressing racial disparities in infant mortality throughout Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.
• $75,000 to Friendship Circle to connect caregivers of children with developmental disabilities to mental health and other resources.
• $200,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to support a facility manager and equipment for a new client-choice food pantry and client service center at its South Waterloo Road location.
• $1,800,000 to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland for the 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs.
• $60,000 to Koinonia Homes to hire a therapist to expand its whole person integrated care model for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
• $230,000 over two years to MedWorks to deliver medical care to under-resourced patients, connect patients to medical homes, and help address other health-related needs.
• $2,000,000 to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland to support a collaborative effort among community funders to return Menorah Park to financial stability.
• $500,000 to the Ohio Women’s Alliance and collaborators Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, and Preterm Cleveland for reproductive health education, research, and regulatory compliance through the Reproductive Justice & Reproductive Health Collective.
• $100,000 to the Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio as fiscal Agent for PRE4CLE to expand the Cleveland Early Learning Spaces initiative that provides childcare and Head Start programs with resources for facility renovations that support health, safety, learning, and development.
• $47,000 to the Pregnant with Possibilities Resource Center for strategic planning, including sustainability planning, diversification of funding streams, and board growth and development.
• $50,000 to University Hospitals to support start-up costs for a food pantry to be located in a new affordable housing complex with co-located health care services in the Glenville neighborhood.
Grants approved in March and June 2022 include:
• $100,000 to the Center for Community Solutions as fiscal agent for the AIDS Funding Collaborative, a public-private partnership that allocates and distributes community-based funding from local government, health departments, and private funders toward the Greater Cleveland community’s response to HIV/AIDS.
• $120,000 to Birthing Beautiful Communities to build the organization’s fundraising capacity through hiring a new member for its development team.
• $55,000 to The Center on Urban Poverty and Community Development at Case Western Reserve University (MSASS) to conduct monitoring and evaluation of the activities of the Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition.
• $80,000 to Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio to support its role as primary convener of parties interested in positively impacting children through health policy in the State of Ohio.
• $110,000 to Cuyahoga Community College to create a community care coordination site to train students in the community health worker program and provide services to Tri-C students that have health and wellness-related resource needs.
• $37,500 to InMotion to conduct strategic planning for effective program delivery and program partnerships.
• $231,235 to Journey Center to hire a Director of Advocacy and Impact that will build upon the organization’s data collection efforts and communicate impact to public officials, leaders, and funders to maximize government funding from all levels.
• $160,000 to Milestones Autism Resources to initiate a community engagement program and enhance operations in line with recommendations from a previously Mt. Sinai-funded strategic plan.
• $49,890 to Neighborhood Family Practice to create linguistically and culturally appropriate health care materials for patients who speak one of Greater Cleveland’s 10 largest non-English languages.
• $150,000 to Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio to provide access to reproductive health services in Ohio through workforce development, resource navigation, and community education.
• $60,000 to Western Reserve Land Conservancy to hire the first executive director of the Cleveland Tree Coalition, a 40-plus member coalition focused on creating a healthy, sustainable, and equitable urban forest.
• $140,000 to the YWCA to develop, implement, and evaluate services provided through its Early Learning Center that increase parent resiliency and other protective factors that reduce the likelihood of negative outcomes among children and families experiencing trauma.