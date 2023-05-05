Daniel J. Cohn was promoted to executive vice president, chief strategy officer of the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation.
Cohn served as vice president, strategy, since 2018, and previously held the role of program officer, Urban Health, according to a news release. Prior to joining Mt. Sinai in August 2015, he served as assistant director of Cornell University’s Center for Engaged Learning + Research.
“Dan has performed in an outstanding manner and has become a thought leader locally, regionally, and nationally in the field of health philanthropy,” Mitchell Balk, president of Mt. Sinai Health Foundation, said in the release. “He has led Mt. Sinai’s strategic work in primary prevention, and in recent years has served as one of the conveners of Northeast Ohio’s response to COVID-19; as interim executive director of First Year Cleveland, the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County public/private infant mortality reduction initiative; and as the primary architect of the communitywide $115 million Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition.”
In his new role, Cohn will support the foundation’s operations in program planning, information technology and community-wide innovation in health improvement, focusing on Mt. Sinai’s many leadership activities beyond health and medicine grant making, the release stated. He will continue to lead Mt. Sinai’s coalition-building and public-private partnership activities, as well as implementation of the Foundation’s prevention strategies to improve the health of the people of Northeast Ohio.
“Since his appointment as vice president, strategy in 2018, Dan has significantly expanded the Foundation’s impact and has been recognized for his accomplishments on multiple occasions by peer grantmakers and grantee partners alike,” Balk said. “He has led Mt. Sinai’s state and local health policy platforms; program evaluation and continuous improvement; and efforts to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion.”