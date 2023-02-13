The Mt. Sinai Health Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2023 Maurice Saltzman Award.
The award, established in 1983, was named in memory of Maurice Saltzman, a philanthropist who demonstrated a special interest in health and medicine. He died in 1990.
The award is given to “any Greater Cleveland person or persons who, in the judgment of the selection committee, shall have during the recent past, projected and achieved some piece of work of significant value or merit or of national or international importance to the health interests of our community,” according to a news release. While individuals typically win the award, organizations will also be considered based on merit.
The award consists of a testimonial and a cash grant of $1,000.
Deadline for nominations is March 3.
For additional information, call the foundation office at 216-421-5500.