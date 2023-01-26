A Jan. 11 Orange Village council meeting saw various leadership changes, including Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy announcing she won’t be seeking reelection.
Mulcahy is serving her seventh four-year term as mayor, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.
“My ultimate goal for 2023 is to ensure a smooth and seamless transition to the person who will be sitting in this chair come 2024, and I will not be running for mayor again,” Mulcahy said at the meeting.
In response, council members Amanda Kurland and Judson Kline also announced their intention to run for mayor in November.
Kurland is also the village’s newest council president, appointed at the same meeting after councilman Brandon Duber announced he would be stepping down from the position.
Kurland attends B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and was first appointed to council in September 2021 to fill a seat left vacant by Pradip Kamat, who resigned. Her term expires Dec. 31.
Additionally, Duber noted that his current term as councilman will be his last. He is in his 12th year in office since being elected in 2011. He attends Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights.
“Hopefully, I made a good impact on council as president and as a council member,” Duber said at the meeting.