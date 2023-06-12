A one-day multi-sensory exhibit, “Foodscape: A Sensory Journey through the Land of Israel,” will be housed from 2 to 5 p.m. June 18 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
Set up outside, guests will be able to explore the sights, sounds and tastes of Israel through transported soil, herbs, citrus and wild flowers in an attempt to map and define the agricultural identity of each region. The exhibit will let visitors explore Israel’s agricultural “fields” and watch herbs “grow,” watch the herbs get seeded and harvested, see herbs get distilled to create an Israeli beach soda called Gazoz, and then go on an embodied sensory walk with Yoshi Silverstein from Mitsui Collective.
“We’re excited to bring this unique traveling exhibit to Cleveland,” Nancy Zimmerman, director of Jewish life and culture at the Mandel JCC, said in a news release. “Created by expert Israeli artists, this mobile art installation brings the ecosystems of Israel to life right on our Beachwood campus. More than an art exhibit, it’s an opportunity to connect our community to the land of Israel in a tangible and meaningful way as we celebrate 75 years of Israeli independence.”
“Foodscape” was created by Studio Mela, a partnership between Israeli artist, performer and chef Carmel Bar and Israeli designer Michal Evytar. It was co-commissioned and presented by BAMAH and the Jewish Arts Collaborative. The exhibit launched on May 28 in Boston, and will visit Baltimore, Cleveland, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
Foodscape at the Mandel JCC is presented in partnership with Mitsui Collective and is supported by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland through an Israel at 75 Microgrant.
To register for the free exhibit, visit mandeljcc.org/foodscape.