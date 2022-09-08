The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood held a Munich Eleven 50-year commemoration Sept. 6, with remarks and prayers from the community, a candlelighting and a performance by the JCC J-Day Camp youth campers.

The commemoration honored the lives of weightlifter David Mark Berger of Shaker Heights and the other 10 Israeli athletes and coaches who were killed in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

Kelly Millstone, Maccabi Cleveland delegation head and Mandel JCC board member, welcomed the 140 attendees and introduced Ari Sherwin, a weightlifter who shared the same coach as Berger. Although he was only 2 years old during the 1972 Olympic Games, Sherwin has met or spoken with family members of all 11 Israeli victims.

“How ironic it is, the number 18 in the Jewish religion represents life,” Sherwin began his remarks. “... But on Sept. 6 of 1972, exactly 50 years ago from today, the worst of the unimaginable tragedy unfolded in just over 18 hours.”

He shared the story of the tragedy and the final days of some of the 11 victims as he was told by their family members. He said the 11 Israelis ranged in age from 18 to 53.

“They were not only athletes, coaches and Olympic officials,” he said. “They were spouses, parents, sons, brothers who wanted and worked towards building a better world – and we can honor them by doing just that, even in small ways.”

Every year at the JCC Maccabi Games opening ceremony, a video tribute is played to honor the 11 Israelis, which was played at the 50th commemoration.

Sherwin shared the story of 28-year-old weightlighter Berger, who grew up in Shaker Heights and was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.

“Though David’s life was cut short way too early at the age of 28, his accomplishments as a scholar and sportsman and a shining example to tikkun olam – the Judaic concept of healing and caring for the world – resonates with a lot of Jewish youth today,” Sherwin said. “David Berger’s piece of strength and intellect have inspired and motivated subsequent generations of athletes and leaders to push themselves to help others every day, no matter how short or challenging our lives may be.”

Gadi Galili, ritual director at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, Mark Sack with Maccabi USA and Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El led the community in prayers during the program. Twelve candles were lit, each next to pictures of the 11 Israeli victims and German officer Anton Fliegerbauer, who all lost their lives 50 years ago. It was followed by a moment of silence.

The program ended with the Mandel JCC J-Day Camps and Playmakers Youth Theatre participants singing “One Day” by Matisyahu. Some attendees then went outside to visit the David Berger National Monument, a 14-foot-high, 11-foot-wide sculpture made of Cor-Ten steel and weighing 6,000 pounds. It was created to honor the memory of Berger, a Shaker Heights High School class of 1962 graduate.

“The sculpture depicts the five Olympic rings broken in half, symbolizing the interruption and cancellation of the Munich games by the tragic events,” said Doug Rich, associate regional director of Ohio Northern Region BBYO. “The 11 segments on which the rings rest represent each athlete whose life was taken.

“The David Berger National Memorial’s first home was on the grounds of the Jewish Community Center on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights,” Rich said. “When the facility closed in 2005, arrangements were made to store and restore the sculpture at the McKay Lodge Fine Arts Conservation Laboratory in Oberlin. The memorial was relocated to the grounds of the newly built Mandel JCC in fall 2006.”