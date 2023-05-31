For anyone who is a caregiver to a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or any form of dementia, every day can feel like the longest day, with few opportunities for respite.
That’s why and how “Not A Day Over Fabulous,” a stage musical originally written for the Cleveland Senior Network to benefit The Longest Day program of the Alzheimer’s Association, came to fruition. Rabbi Shalom Plotkin and Melinda Smith are producers, and Jill Koslen-Freireich, owner of One of a KIND Theater Company, is creator and director.
The musical runs June 10 and June 11 in the Beachwood High School Auditorium. Monies raised will help with education, support, research and more.
Plotkin, the rabbi for the Cleveland VA hospital and co-owner of Right at Home Inc. branches in Beachwood and Highland Heights with Elise Braverman-Plotkin, told the Cleveland Jewish News that “anyone attending the musical will be entertained and walk out with a smile on their face.”
The play, which addresses bad knees, pee leaks, aches and pains, senior dating and even erectile dysfunction, came to fruition as a partnership between the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter in Beachwood, Right at Home and One of a KIND.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with them in this ‘longest day’ fundraiser,” Plotkin said. “The reason it’s called ‘longest day’ is because if you’ve ever been a caregiver for anyone with Alzheimer’s or any kind of dementia, you know why it’s the longest day. We’re bringing support to a charity we care about tremendously.”
Plotkin said the play came about to show caregivers that they’re “not alone” in their struggles, and to help others relate to the everyday experiences of those living with and caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.
“We were looking for a way to add entertainment and comedy, and bring a little light to a dark subject, and we can laugh at ourselves and joke about aging,” he said. “It’s a romp. We took the songs from the 70s – minus the lyrics – and put anything in that rhymes with menopause. There’s dancing and singing, even about Viagra, and just having a great time. I think the community is in for a treat.”
Plotkin said about $5,000 has been raised so far, but much more is needed.
“The cost of caring for one with dementia is significant,” he said, hoping to also help raise funds for respite grants.
Koslen-Freireich, who has been involved in theater for over 40 years, said the play has two acts and will last about an hour and a half with an intermission. She was contacted in October with a preliminary script which she rewrote.
“My goal was to write something that was relatable to most anyone,” she said.
The play has 18 cast members and took six weeks to write. Rehearsals began April 23, said Koslen-Freireich, adding she received an outpouring of responses to her casting call as it is a cause many people hold dear.
Liv Passe, development manager and staff partner for The Longest Day for the Cleveland chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, told the CJN that “The Longest Day is a DIY fundraising initiative where participants fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. Events can take place throughout the year, and are celebrated on the summer solstice. We truly appreciate their efforts to raise critical funds and awareness to advance our mission.”
Canvas, the CJN’s sister arts magazine, is a media partner of the musical.