NA’AMAT USA’s Cleveland Council will present its 2021 Golda Meir Award to Judith Shamir in a virtual reception at 2 p.m. June 24.
Shamir, an educator for 50 years in both Israel in Cleveland, serves as Hebrew literature instructor at Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program. She previously served as an education consultant at the Bureau of Jewish Education, Hebrew language program coordinator and instructor for the Cleveland College of Jewish Studies, now known as the Laura and Alvin Siegal College of Judaic Studies at CWRU. She was also lead teacher of the lower school at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, and was the superintendent of the Cleveland Hebrew School for 25 years.
Shamir also co-wrote and presented the “A Moment of Hebrew” program on WCLV radio and has co-authored Jewish educational texts. As a Holocaust hidden child survivor, Shamir is also involved in Kol Israel Foundation’s Face to Face program, speaking to students in public schools. She is a lifetime member of NA’AMAT USA, serving as the vice president of programming for the Cleveland Council. She is on the board of NA’AMAT USA, serving on the membership committee and is the chair of the program committee.
Shamir lives in Moreland Hills with her husband, Izhak. The couple have three children, Dr. Dan (Liz) Shamir, Rachel (Aaron) Lapp and Daphne (Richard) Soclof.
Proceeds from the 2021 Golda Meir Award will benefit NA’AMAT’s 23 multi-purpose day care centers throughout Israel. In these centers, individual attention by trained counselors, teachers and psychologist is given to children who have been orphaned, abused, traumatized or have come from home afflicted by poverty or other difficult family situations.
For more information, contact Marci Curtis, executive director of the Cleveland Council, at cleveland.council@naamat.org or call 216-321-2002, or visit naamatcle.org/special-event. RSVPs are requested by June 18.