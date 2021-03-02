Representatives from Naaleh, a Cleveland organization that works to connect the local Jewish community with mental health services, recently returned home after competing in the Feb. 14 Fort Lauderdale A1A Marathon in Florida. Rabbi Nosson Kielski led the team of five which raised $16,000 for Naaleh and to honor Jonathan and Daniel Vaiselberg of Cleveland Heights, who died from drug overdoses in 2020. Jonathan was 21 and Daniel was 19.
“Every community has mental health needs and stigma, and because the Jewish community is so tight-knit and everyone lives in such close proximity, sometimes the existing stigma becomes amplified because everyone is so intimately connected,” said Daniel Solganik, Naaleh director of behavioral health services. “They all go to the same schools and synagogues.”
Solganik continued that Naaleh was founded in 2014 by Rabbi Chaim Helman, who recognized the need to treat mental health issues in the Jewish community and started fielding calls from local Jewish schools and religious leaders looking for emotional health resources. Over the past six years, Solganik said Naaleh has grown, from one employee to five, and from one office to seven, the newest of which is at 5010 Mayfield Road, Suite 306 in Lyndhurst. It now fields about 50 calls a month.
That growth, he said, led to the formation of boys’ and girls’ teen mentorship programs, the former of which is headed by Kielski and served as the impetus for the recent Florida trip.
“Boys have a lot of energy, and normally they’re in school, doing work, sports, whatever it is,” Kieslki said. “But now, during the pandemic, they were forced to be inside all day doing nothing.
“We had two boys that passed away. Their particular struggle had been with drugs. I met them, we worked on GEDs, I got them both jobs in restaurants, they spent at least a few hours in the gym a day. These boys were doing well, but when the pandemic hit it hit them so hard, they couldn’t go to the gym, couldn’t go to work, lost their jobs, couldn’t go to college, and that combination of factors wreaked havoc on their lives. It left them with a deep depression and loneliness and led them to harder drugs than they were involved with before, and sadly those two boys passed away.”
Seeing how hard the boys he mentored were impacted by the pandemic, Kielski set to work planning something that would simultaneously honor the Vaiselbergs while also giving the other male youths something to work toward. The rabbi trained four boys over a period of four months, at the end of which they were joined for the race by Neil Vaiselberg, the father of the two Cleveland Heights men who lost their lives.
While the organization has grown since its founding, Solganik said Naaleh’s mission remains not to provide in-house services so much as help get community members in touch with whatever mental health services they need.
“It’s not uncommon that, when someone want a therapist for a loved one, the first thing they do is call their insurance and their insurance sends them a list of 100 therapists,” Solganik said. “That’s not helpful; sometimes that adds to the stress.”
Anywhere from inpatient psychiatric evaluations to marriage and behavioral guidance counseling, he said Naaleh is prepared to identify community members’ needs, compare their insurance plans with options and then continue to motivate that person throughout the healing process.
The nonprofit also performs some community outreach, too. Solganik said Naalah has done support groups and psychoeducation through rabbis, school administrators and teachers to teach people the importance of mental health.
Kielski said he and Helman regularly touch base with all of the Jewish elementary and high schools in the area, as well as private practices like A+ Solutions, Ellen F. Casper and Associates and Signature Health.
“Throughout America, every community has a need (for mental health resources,” Kielski said. “Specific and unique to us, because we’re Jewish, because I am connected with all the schools and also the rabbis and all the community leaders, it’s easier to get things done. There is still some stigma about mental illness, addiction. Part of the community felt more like ‘just let them get over it, tell them to snap out of it, stop using drugs and stop doing certain behaviors.’ But they really need to have professional help or medication to get the help they need.”
Collin Cunningham is a freelance writer from Cleveland.