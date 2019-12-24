Char Rapoport Nance will step down from her role as ORT America’s Ohio region director at the end of the year.
When she joined the nonprofit, which works to promote the understanding and appreciation of Jewish values through a global network of schools and training programs, in August 2016, “It was the right job at the right time,” Nance said in a Dec. 19 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “I’ve been familiar with ORT for decades and knew about the impactful work they do for many, many years.”
She previously worked at organizations including the Cleveland Institute of Music, Hillel at Kent State University and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
“I love working in the Jewish community,” said Nance.
Nance, 66, is a Mayfield Heights resident who attends B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. She said she has been planning her retirement for about a year.
Looking back on her 3 1/2 years at ORT, Nance fondly recalls interacting with the organization’s “devoted lay leaders who help us spread the word about the many ways ORT is helping to bridge the gap between aptitude and opportunity in more than 30 countries around the world.”
Nance especially loved arranging site visits to the nonprofits schools – “maybe in Israel or Argentina, wherever someone is traveling,” – for ORT donors, she said.
“They always come back really moved by the experience,” Nance said, “and with a new understanding of how important our work is.”
Noting she’s not a “sit around kind of person,” Nance said, once she retires, she’ll take a vacation before returning to Cleveland “eager to volunteer.”
Although she has served as founding president of Friends of the Beachwood Orchestra and as a board member for Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights, Nance hopes to devote her time to a “few of the other important organizations in the community where my interests and their needs come together.”
Explaining she’s passionate about children’s literacy, for example, Nance said groups that do work in that area would be a good fit.
ORT has yet to find her successor. Noting the nonprofit’s main office in New York will be starting the search for a new full-time professional soon, Nance said, “In the meantime, our office manager will be holding down the fort, our board will continue to be very involved, and we’ll have a couple of people helping to get the 2020 events planned.”