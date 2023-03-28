The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood board of trustees voted to appoint August “Augie” Napoli as its new executive director, according to a March 28 news release.
Napoli, who recently retired as the president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland, will begin the role April 1 and serve in this capacity over the next year until a permanent replacement is found. Kim Cole, interim executive director, left in early March.
“As the most senior administrative position on our staff, the role of Executive Director is critically important to the successful operations of the congregation and in Augie Napoli, we have the opportunity to benefit from his years of experience and skills as one of the most important nonprofit executives in Northeast Ohio,” Temple president Michael Frayman said in the release.
Prior to joining United Way of Greater Cleveland in June 2016, he served as deputy director and chief advancement officer of the Cleveland Museum of Art for six years where he oversaw the successful campaign to raise $320 million in support of the renowned institution’s historic renovation and expansion project. He also led the Division of Institutional Advancement that included fundraising, community engagement, marketing, visitor experience and audience research.
Napoli is the former vice chairman in the division of institutional relations and development at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation where he was responsible for planning and executing the campaign for the Cleveland Clinic Heart Center, now the Arnold and Sydell Miller Family Cardiovascular Institute, which raised over $300 million for the largest single-purpose medical facility in the world, the release stated.
With over 45 years of nonprofit executive experience, Napoli has held several positions throughout Greater Cleveland in high education, faith-based philanthropy and community engagement.
“Taking on this challenge will bring me full circle with the Temple in my journey as a Jew by choice,” Napoli said in the release. “It is a unique opportunity for me to use my executive leadership skills to help secure, in some small way, a vibrant future for the Temple.”