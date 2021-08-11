August “Augie” Napoli will retire from his position as president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland, effective June 30, 2022, the organization announced Aug. 11. Napoli has served in the position since June 2016.
Paul Dolan, chairman and CEO of the Cleveland Indians and chair of the United Way board of directors, said in a news release the board will begin the search for Napoli’s successor immediately.
Brian Richardson, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Independence-based COVIA, will lead the board’s search committee. They hope to name a new president and CEO before Napoli’s departure next summer.
“I’ve always said this work is a marathon, not a sprint,” Napoli said in the release. “Buoyed by our ongoing and expanded partnerships and the support of the thousands of individuals and corporations who have been with us on this journey, I’m confident the new United Way is well prepared for the next leg of this very critical race to improve the lives and livelihoods of all those we serve.”
Napoli was a Cleveland Jewish News Difference Maker in 2019.
This is a developing story.