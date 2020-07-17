The Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation appointed Adam Nation to the position of program officer. He will begin his new role on Aug. 3.
Nation holds a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., a Master of Public Policy degree from the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from The Ohio State University in Columbus.
“We are fortunate to have Adam join our program staff,” said Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation President Mitchell Balk in a news release. “With his appointment, Mt. Sinai is doubling down on its commitment to pursuing real systems change through convening, advocacy,and strategic grant making. Adam’s expertise in both public health and health policy are symbolic of the foundation’s ongoing evolution from grant maker to change maker.”
Nation has served in multiple leadership positions in community-based cancer prevention, including with the Illinois Cancer Partnership and Illinois HPV Roundtable. He was a member of the team charged with implementing that state’s comprehensive cancer control plan and led the creation of a nationally recognized vaccination program in Chicago Public Schools.
Nation will support the foundation’s strategic agenda related to primary prevention, population health and public policy in his new role.
He has more than a decade of experience in coalition building, communications, government affairs, and public policy. Nation managed the government relations portfolio of a major medical center in Columbus and helped launch a public-private partnership with the Chicago Department of Public Health aimed at primary prevention and early intervention of that city’s most pressing health challenges.
Working with Daniel Cohn, Mt. Sinai vice president, strategy, and Ali Foti, program officer, Nation will support the foundation's strategic agenda related to primary prevention, population health and public policy.