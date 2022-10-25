The 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program has recognized 53 members of the Solon High School senior class.
This year, 23 Solon seniors are National Merit Scholar semifinalists and 27 are commended scholars, according to a news release.
The 23 semifinalists are: Dev Ahuja, Morgan Blackford, Matt Charney, Wonwoo Choi, Harry Deng, Amy Duan, Aakarsh Garg, Angelene Getz, Eshan Haq, Brian Hong, Erik Li, Zimiao Meng, Alex Mester, Viresh Mittal, Laura Mo, Hannah Olszewski, Helen Otterman, Vanessa Polster, Manikantha Puram, Prahalad Rao, Vikram Sundaram, Yiqing Tang and Aria Wei.
According to the release, the students earned scores on the PSAT taken in their junior year that were among the highest in the state, qualifying them as semifinalists.
The 23 semifinalists will continue in the competition to become finalists by fulfilling their additional requirements in the coming months – including attaining an SAT score that confirms their performance on the PSAT; demonstrate a record of outstanding academic performance throughout high school and be endorsed by their high school principal; and students and school officials much complete a detailed scholarship application that includes a student essay and information about their participation and leadership in extracurricular activities, the release said.
Abigael Isoe and Kiera Hale received the National African-American Recognition Award.
Olivia Visani and Rebecca Vinseiro received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.
The 27 commended scholars are: Sean Broderick, Genevieve Burland, Ateeb Butt, Meena Chandrasekharan, Ethan Feldman, Brianna Gordon, Kiera Hale, Anna Ingram, Joshua Kasimov, Caleb Kim, David Levine, Sarah Liao, Jakob Loche, Mahir Mazumder, Rishabh Mehta, Alexander Merkulov, Janaki Nair, Rohan Navaneetha Raj, Kwabena Owusu, Nishaan Patel, Aidan Pitzel, Mehak Sankhla, Phoebe Shi, Aparna Srikanth, Andrew Turk, Ashton Yu and Nicole Zhang.
“We are so proud of these deserving students and their achievements,” Solon schools Superintendent Fred Bolden said in the release. “The high number of SHS students recognized through the National Merit Scholar program reflects the hard work and commitment of students and staff throughout our district.”