The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes has announced the completion and public opening of Jimmy’s Treehouse July 17.
The treehouse is American with Disabilities Act-accessible and overlooks Stearns Woodland Trail.
Jimmy’s Treehouse was made possible through the “Enhancing Your Outdoor Classroom: Campaign for the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes” and a donation from the Lincoln Family.
The treehouse is one component of a multiphase $6.1 million capital campaign to restore and reinvigorate the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ outdoor classroom, according to a news release.
To donate to the campaign, visit shakerlakes.org/outdoorclassroom.