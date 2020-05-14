Naturepedic, an organic mattress and bedding manufacturer headquartered in Chagrin Falls, is manufacturing 5,000 organic face masks a day, available to the public.
The company is also donating its masks to local facilities including Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, according to a news release.
The masks are free of toxins, synthetic fibers or hazardous chemicals. They are also sustainable and are made with two breathable layers of 100% organic fabric certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard. The masks are machine washable, and their design’s placement on the face removes the opportunity for toxins to enter the skin, the release said.
Naturepedic’s mask is intended for everyday consumers’ use and are not to replace particulate filtering personal protective equipment like N95 respirators used by medical professionals.
Despite being produced and sold at a cost, the masks are not for profit.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Jason Cik, Naturepedic’s vice president, said in the release. “Orders have been flooding in every day. Our donations to the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and other local facilities have also been greatly appreciated.”