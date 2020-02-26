Two aging-focused panel discussions will be held in March.
The first event, “Navigating the Aging Process: A Conversation Discussing Resources, Planning and Options Available for Caregivers and their Loved Ones,” will be hosted March 4 at the Beachwood branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library.
According to Lisa Weitzman, program manager at the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, the first event will focus on issues pertaining to care and care transitions.
“So, if you have a loved one who needs to find (a) living situation, what’s the difference between independent living, assisted living, nursing home living? How do you negotiate that and figure out what’s out there?” Weitzman said, “Let’s say you’ve decided that you need help in the home, we have somebody representing in-home health services and then legal issues as well as that.”
The event will also touch on care coordination and provide insight on negotiating such services.
“How do you negotiate all of that and how do you bring family members together to ... build from the consensus around what’s best for mom or dad to who’s out there to help you do all of that,” Weitzman explained.
Panelists for the event on March 4 include: Cilla Buck of CarePatrol; Liz Kenter of Home Instead Senior Care; Solomon, Steiner & Peck attorney Laurie Steiner; and Weitzman.
The second event, “The Balancing Act of Aging,” moderated by clinical psychologist and author Mark McConville, will be hosted March 9 at University School in Hunting Valley.
Featured topics and panelists include: Successful Aging – the Medical Perspective: Ardeshir Hashmi; Successfully Navigating Your Parents’ Aging: Weitzman; Planning for Successful Aging: Steiner; and Aging Successfully Without Losing the Family Home: Sonya Edwards.
“Our goal with these is not only to connect with people who are currently caregivers, be it for their spouse, be it for their parents, be it for a grandparent, but also to help people recognize that the best way to approach all this is to plan ahead,” Weitzman said. “Even if they don’t have an older loved one now, we are all aging. So the more we can think about it in advance, the more we can plan ahead, be better prepared, we’ll all be able to avoid those crises that inevitably happen.”
Through these events, Weitzman aspires to build on people’s understanding of aging while breaking down aging myths.
She said she hopes attendees will recognize aging as “just another stage of life that should be celebrated, rather than a plague to be avoided.”
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of both events.