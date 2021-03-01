NCA Financial Planners and CEO and President Kevin Myeroff were named to the 2021 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for the fourth consecutive year.
Forbes evaluated more than 32,000 advisors across the nation on industry experience, assets under management, compliance records and advisers that demonstrate best practices and this year’s list spotlights more than 5,224 top advisers across the country, which included 161 for the state of Ohio, according to a news release.
“We are truly humbled to fit this description, Myeroff said in the release. “We’re proud to be there for our clients and their families. We have the ability to alter our client’s lives and we value the trust they have in our process and investment philosophy.”
NCA in Mayfield Heights is an independent financial planning firm that oversees $1.3 billion in client assets, according to the release.