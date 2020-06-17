The National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland has reopened its warehouse for contactless donation drop-offs two days a week.
The NCJW/CLE warehouse at 26055 Emery Road Warrensville Heights will take donations from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
“We realize that so many people have been cleaning out their closets while in quarantine, and we’ve been encouraging everyone to save their donations,” NCJW/CLE president Elaine Geller said in a news release. “We’re going to need them more than ever when Thriftique Showroom opens. While we are equipped to accept donations, we are making sure to have proper protocols and procedures in place. The safety of our NCJW/CLE staff, volunteers and the larger community is our No. 1 priority.”
Protocols include social distancing practices as well as contactless drop-offs. NCJW/CLE staff will not be allowed to touch the donations. Donors will have to unload their vehicles and place donations into labeled containers. The NCJW/CLE is also asking for donations to be in bags, boxes or on hangers, and for donors to save larger items until staff are allowed to assist in moving them.
NCJW/CLE is in the planning stages of reopening its Thriftique Showroom. NCJW/CLE is also resuming furniture pickups. Those can be scheduled by calling 216-378-2264.