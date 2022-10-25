Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCJW/Cleveland is gearing up a return to its Designer Dress Days sale for the first weekend of November at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst.
The 54th annual sale, which features exclusive designer brands like Rag and Bone, Prada, Armani, Free People, St. John and Theory, benefits the organization’s volunteer activities, social justice work and educational programs. Preview day is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $20 for admission. Regular sale days are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6, and are free and open to the public.
Beth Milstein, vice president of retail operations at NCJW/Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the opportunity to host Designer Dress Days once more is “amazing.” The last event was held in 2019, with a smaller version at NCJW/Cleveland’s thrift store, Thriftique, in 2020. This year’s sale will be housed in the old Arhaus location next door to Dick’s Sporting Goods.
“We’re so excited,” said Milstein, who is coordinating the event alongside co-chairs Marcy Schwartz and Kelly Markowitz. “We have this huge space this year, which is amazing. We also have inventory that we’ve been collecting for several years. There is so much merchandise, so we can’t wait. There is absolutely something for everyone here. We have so many loyal customers and we’re excited to welcome them all back.”
NCJW/Cleveland projects focus on foster care, literacy improvement and restoring dignity to sexual abuse victims as well as educational and advocacy work for women’s rights, voter rights and human trafficking survivors. With these initiatives, Milstein said Designer Dress Days is a win-win for everyone.
“It combines the fun of bargain shopping, finding amazing fashion and philanthropy,” she said. “The proceeds support the many programs we offer that change the lives of women, children and families in Cleveland. It pays for volunteer activities in the community, our social justice work and educational programs we fund year-round. So, it is a really important fundraiser for us. We’ve had people asking when we’d be back, so here we are. We have so much to offer.”
The event usually draws over 250 volunteers, with even more expected this year due to the larger sale space and more stock, Milstein said. Every NCJW/Cleveland member is welcome to volunteer, but community members can do their part by donating and participating in the sale.
“We take donations year-round,” she said. “Any items that are left will go to Thriftique, which is another way to support our programming outside of Designer Dress Days. Community support is so important and that’s why we’re trying to spread the word and bring in as many people as possible. Plus the event is so much fun for everyone.”
For more information, call 216-378-2204 or visit Designer Dress Days’ Facebook page.