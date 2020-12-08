National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland was among businesses and organizations honored by Western Reserve Historical Society’s 100 Year Club during a virtual ceremony Dec. 7
Other inductees were: The Butler Institute of American Art, Cleveland Institute of Music, ERC, Fincun-Mancini, Inc., Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, The Millcraft Paper Co., Three Arts Club of Lakewood and Western Reserve Group.
Featured speakers were Bill Koehler, CEO of Team NEO, a business and economic development organization working to increase economic growth and job creation in Northeast Ohio, and Andrew Jackson, owner of Elsons International, a manufacturer and distributor of packaging, and Mac installations and consulting, a telecommunications system and cable company.
“WRHS is the region’s storyteller and the first stop for history in Northeast Ohio,” said Kelly Falcone-Hall, WRHS president and CEO, in a news release. “We are proud to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and share the centennial celebrations with these innovative organizations and their contributions to the community.”
The 100 Year Club of the Western Reserve was created in 1953 to honor an elite group of the region’s corporations and institutions which have been in continuous existence for a century or more, according to a news release.