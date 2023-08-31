If You Go

WHAT: National Council of Jewish Women/CLE 129th opening meeting featuring author Elin Hilderbrand

WHEN: 10:45 a.m. for VIP reception, 11 a.m. doors open, 11:30 a.m. luncheon and reception Sept. 13

WHERE: Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights

TICKETS: $75 general admission which includes luncheon and keynote presentation, $125 VIP admission which includes VIP event, luncheon, keynote presentation and signed copy of “The Five-Star Weekend”

INFO AND REGISTRATION: For more information, visit ncjwcleveland.org. To RSVP, Visit bit.ly/44x1179