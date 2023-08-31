To start the new year, The New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland 129th opening meeting on Sept. 13 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
“She’s a bestselling author, writes captivating stories and it’s a great opportunity for the community to hear firsthand from a literary sensation whose stories really resonate deeply with women’s experiences in life, their challenges and their triumphs,” Roberta Herman, vice president of program and education for NCJW/CLE, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Hilderbrand, known as “the queen of beach reads,” has written 29 novels. Her most recent release is “The Five Star Weekend.”
In an email interview with the CJN, Hilderbrand said she will talk about her life journey during her presentation.
“I’m going to talk about my journey from a kid with divorced parents growing up in suburban Philadelphia to becoming a NYT best selling author who has written about and lived on Nantucket Island for thirty years,” she said. “I will also detail my journey with breast cancer in 2014 and how that led to a moment of personal discovery.”
NCJW/CLE likes having authors since its membership includes a lot of readers, Herman said.
“We just always look upon the fact that when people tell stories, it helps to connect them to others, to uplift them, to inspire,” Herman said. “And she is very thought-provoking and well-received so we thought she would be just terrific.”
The goal of the event is not only to have people mingle with members of the community, but also to think about issues that are important to women, she said.
“I think that her books are really an escape from the more serious books that people read or from the reality that exists in our world today, but she’s not all fluff,” Herman said. “She really often addresses the issues that women of all ages face and our membership is all ages. So, it’s an important function for women.”
Hilderbrand said her talk is a “love letter to summer, to the beach, to family, as well as to perseverance, fortitude and dealing with grief and illness.”
After the presentation, there will be a Q&A portion that will be moderated by NCJW/CLE board member Lisa Cynamon Mayer, the release said.
The event is being co-chaired by mother and daughter, Linda Barnett and Debbie Rosenthal.
“It’s interesting that (the co-chairs) are mother and daughter, and Elin is going to retire soon but she is now working with her daughter to write some books,” Herman said. “So, it’ll be really interesting to hear her perspective as she moves on to a new chapter in her life. And she’s had lots of great luck and some that’s not so great. And so, it’ll be very inspiring to hear how she has overcome difficulties.”
This event is open to anyone in the community, not just members or women. For more information, visit ncjwcleveland.org.