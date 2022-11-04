Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 54th annual NCJW/Cleveland Designer Dress Days returned Nov. 4.

Shoppers lined up for preview day as early as about 2:30 a.m. to be among the first inside when doors opened at 10. By 9:45, about 200 eager shoppers around the sidewalks of Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. Volunteers had to limit the number of people in the store when the doors opened.

Those lucky to be among the first couldn’t wait to pay $20 to explore the bargains among the 7,980 items – and that didn’t include furs, purses or jewelry. They sought exclusive designer brands like Rag and Bone, Prada, Armani, Free People, St. John and Theory and more.

The fundraiser, which supports the organization’s programming, previously was held at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood and was relocated to the former Arhaus location next door to Dick’s Sporting Goods do to s scheduling conflict.

The checkout lines had more than 70 people at 11:30 a.m. in a line that wound throughout the store.

Regular sale days are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6, and are free and open to the public.