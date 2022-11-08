Dain Jeon of North Olmsted waited over two years for NCJW/Cleveland’s Designer Dress Days to return due to COVID-19. And she wanted to make sure she was the first person through the doors at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 at the former Arhaus space at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst.
The fashion blogger arrived at 2:30 a.m. – 7½ hours before the doors opened – to secure her spot as the first person in line for preview day of the three-day event which was a bargain shoppers galore for exclusive designer items. By the time the doors opened, two-hundred people were in a line, snaking around the sidewalks of the lifestyle center. Volunteers had to limit the number of people in the store when the doors opened.
“I got to know this was going to be a huge event here, so I came here super early to get the item I wanted and I got it,” Jeon told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I got two Louis Vuitton bags and one Chanel dress .... I’m so happy and also so tired.”
“I’m a thrift lover.”
Those lucky enough to shop on preview day couldn’t wait to pay $20 to explore the bargains among the 7,980 items – and that didn’t include furs, purses or jewelry. They sought exclusive designer brands like Rag and Bone, Prada, Armani, Free People, St. John and Theory and more. The last two days – Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 – of the event were free.
Georgeta Birsan of North Olmsted has been coming to Designer Dress Days every year since 2006 and was with her daughter, Michelle, 26. She arrived at 4:45 and there were four people ahead of her already.
“I love it because it’s a good price and I can’t afford to pay that much money,” she told the CJN.
When asked how much she spent on preview day, she responded, “$2,000.”
Pam Martin came from Concord Township and brought her friend, Sandy Duncan from Perry.
“We traveled a long way to get here,” Martin told the CJN. “I’m a big fan (of the event). First of all, it goes to a really good cause, so I appreciate what they’re doing for the groups they support, and I love clothes and I love shopping.”
She said she didn’t have a budget, but “I’m writing a check so my husband won’t know how much I spend.”
Duncan told the CJN why she was shopping for the first time at Designer Dress Days.
“I donated all of my coats to The Salvation Army by mistake and realized I didn’t have any coats when it got cold,” she told the CJN. “Pam told me about this, so here I am.”
She said she didn’t have a budget but will spend “enough.”
“We’re having fun,” Duncan said.
Julie Henry of Shaker Heights was shopping at her third Designer Dress Days.
“I really don’t need anything, but I’m looking for everything,” she told the CJN. “It’s so fun. This is so spread out, unlike the last times.”
She found a red fur coat that “I’m in love with, and a few dresses to wear to church.” The prices were “reasonable, average about $75 on nice, name brand things.”
As she spread out her items on the floor because there were too many to carry, she was asked how much she was going to spend.
“Do I have to tell?” she asked. “My budget was $750.” I think I already did that today.”
While some shoppers quickly found items they wanted, others spent more time walking around the entire store many times. And at 11:30, more than 70 people were in the checkout line.
Dana Trau, co-president elect of NCJW/Cleveland, said she arrived by 9 and already 200 people were waiting for the doors to open.
“So much excitement,” she told the CJN. “I actually stood in line with everybody queuing to get in and passed out maps. I’ve never seen that many people so excited to be here and I know the enthusiasm is out of this world.
“We have so much merchandise because we did not have Designer Dress Days last year. So, because of that we have like the best merchandise so everyone’s been really excited.
The fundraiser, which supports the organization’s programming, previously was held at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood and was relocated to the former Arhaus location next door to Dick’s Sporting Goods due to a scheduling conflict.
Michelle Hirsch of Orange said was looking for winter clothing. She told the CJN that she had “no idea how much I’m spending, but it’s all for a good cause, so I’m excited to help out.”
“I got lots of goodies for winter and for work,” Hirsch said. “It’s always so much fun to see all the fun stuff you could find here. It’s so much fun because you get to shop for a good cause and they do a great job of being organized. They’re so friendly and we love supporting NCJW.