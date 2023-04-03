The National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland will hold its rescheduled 128th opening meeting and luncheon April 17 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights – its first in-person meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juju Chang, Emmy Award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline,” will headline the event, and will speak about her journey to Judaism and Jewish identity, as well as discuss the historic parallels between anti-Asian hate and antisemitism. Chang is also a regular contributor to “Good Morning America” and “20/20,” winning acclaim for stories that have themes of civil and women’s rights and social justice. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Chang was raised in Northern California and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a founding board member of the Korean American Community Foundation. The talk will be moderated by WEWS’ Morgan Trau.
The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 12, 2022, but was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022. As a result, Chang was sent to England to cover the news and the Queen’s live funeral.
When the Cleveland Jewish News previewed the event last August, NCJW/CLE co-presidents Dana Trau and Laura Kuntz expressed anticipation for a return to in-person programming. The pair both attend Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
“We are so thrilled that NCJW/CLE is hosting this in-person opening meeting,” Trau told the CJN last August. “Our members are ready to be in person. They’re missing the kind of connection that comes from being at a lunch, sitting at a table and schmoozing. We’re really excited about that opportunity.”
Kuntz told the CJN last August that the chance to hear Chang speak is “really exciting.”
“While she is most recognized as an Emmy Award-winning anchor, she’s also one of the most prominent Asian Americans in broadcast news,” Kuntz said. “What people might not realize about her is that she uses her platform to create and inspire change.”
Additionally, the Hannah G. Solomon Award will be presented to NCLW/CLE member and past president Elaine Geller. One of the group’s most prestigious honors, the award is given to a person who has changed the lives of others through leadership, advocacy and community engagement.
“Elaine is so well-deserved,” Trau told the CJN last August. “It’s funny because she’s on our awards committee. We had a secret meeting to nominate her. We all got together on Zoom before the regularly scheduled meeting. Her name was brought up and literally, 15 seconds later, everyone was like ‘oh, yeah.’”
Kuntz said last August that, “Elaine was an easy choice. She has consistently through all the years that she has been actively involved with NCJW been stellar in the way she approaches problem-solving and the way she leads our organization. There was no hesitation in anyone’s mind that she was deserving.”