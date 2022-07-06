As LiveSpecial.com, a project of the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, celebrated its 10th anniversary, over 160 guests attended a dinner June 29 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights to honor 15 individuals who have lived like champions.
The idea for LiveSpecial.com, a website that provides resources for those of all ages with short- or long-term disabilities in Northeast Ohio, came from Elaine Eisner and Scott Gohn as they struggled to find the appropriate providers for their daughter, Alana.
“When we helped found LiveSpecial, it just kept evolving,” Eisner told the Cleveland Jewish News, as the project now includes a magazine and free community programming.
Eisner and Gohn said the event at Landerhaven was a chance to honor people that never get recognized.
“Tonight’s event is fantastic,” Gohn told the CJN.
One of the night’s honorees, 14-year-old Ava Zahler from North Canton, lives like a champion through her continued involvement in the community and was very excited to be honored at the event.
“It feels amazing,” Ava told the CJN. “Everyone here is so nice and friendly, and everyone looks really pretty in all their outfits.”
The honorees and attendees had a chance to mingle during a cocktail hour before a dinner and presentation where the 15 honorees were honored and Milestones Autism Resources received the Lois and Larry Davis Award.
“I love where we are now, we are really entrenched in the community with a lot of wonderful community partners and we’re pretty well-known in the community now,” Cindy Glazer, LiveSpecial.com committee chair, told the CJN. “So it’s been an interesting 10 years, but I feel very good about where we are at this 10th anniversary.”